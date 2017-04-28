SPORTS

Houston Texans' first NFL Draft pick Deshaun Watson wears spiked Louboutin shoes

Houston Texans' first NFL Draft pick Deshaun Watson wore spiked Louboutin shoes at the draft.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KTRK) --
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is already enjoying the life of an NFL player after the Houston Texans picked him in the first round of the draft.

Watson is getting a lot of attention, not only from Texans fans, but others who spotted his spiky new pair of shoes Thursday night.

During a press conference with the media, Watson showed off his new designer brand shoes, which ESPN reported were Christian Louboutins called Dandy Pik Pak flat smoking slippers.

The cost? Nearly $2,000.

Watson told reporters that he had always wanted a pair of Louboutins and thought draft day was the perfect occasion to buy himself a pair.

The Texans traded their first-round pick this year and next year to select Watson at No. 12.

"It's amazing," Watson told ESPN. "I tell myself not to cry but can't hold it back. Now I'm finally being introduced into the National Football League. It's a blessing, but I worked for it."

Watson broke down into tears as he read a letter from his mom after he was drafted.

"I'm so proud of the person and the man you became," Watson read. "You made it."

