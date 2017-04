What you need to know about the former Clemson Tiger:1. Ranked No. 1 QB in the nation by WSPN coming out of high school2. Set 12 school records during first start at Clemson3. Threw for 1,466 yards and 14 touchdowns as a freshman at Clemson4. Watson wears No. 4 at Clemson even though it was retiredLast season at Clemson, Watson threw for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns, leading the Tigers to a national title.