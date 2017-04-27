HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Texans have selected quarterback Deshaun Watson with the 12th pick in the NFL Draft.
The Texans traded their first-round pick this year and next year to select Watson.
After a BIG #NFLDraft move.@DeshaunWatson4 + @HoustonTexans! pic.twitter.com/MJuM0q0Y2D— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
#currentmood pic.twitter.com/g8Ssc2nREN— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2017
Welcome to Houston @DeshaunWatson4— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 28, 2017