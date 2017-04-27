SPORTS

HOUSTON, we have a QB! Texans select Deshaun Watson in NFL Draft

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans have selected quarterback Deshaun Watson with the 12th pick in the NFL Draft.

The Texans traded their first-round pick this year and next year to select Watson.
VIDEO: ABC13's Tracy Clemons inside NRG Stadium after Watson pick announced
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texans
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Lindor's 2-run blast in 7th leads Indians past Astros 4-3
Who will it be? Texans GM answers Q's ahead of draft
Rockets owner fined $100K for yelling at referee
PHOTOS: Indians narrowly beat Astros 7-6
More Sports
Top Stories
4-year-old boy wanders from day care unnoticed
205 Humble students absent after illness outbreak
Who will it be? Texans GM answers Q's ahead of draft
How much do city leaders make?
Schools urge parents to talk with children about suicide
8 ways TxDOT will ease Houston traffic
HPD: Bank robbery suspects threw cash out as they fled
Show More
Texas House OKs ban on 'sanctuary cities'
Murder charges dropped against man in 2016 case
Inside Art Rascon's most dangerous travels
HPD: Machete-wielding man shot by officers in N. Harris Co.
GOOD EVENING, FRIENDS: Dave Ward to sign off May 2
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Indians narrowly beat Astros 7-6
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: National Kids and Pets Day
Rockets clinch playoff win over Thunder
More Photos