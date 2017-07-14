EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1930395" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deshaun Watson breaks down reading letter from his mom.

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson surprised a group of children at DICK's Sporting Goods in Friendswood to celebrate Youth Sports Weekend.Watson gave 15 local children from the Southeast Falcons Football Association with a $150 DICK's gift card each to gear up for the season.The event helped to bring awareness for the need of funding for youth sports teams.Starting Friday until July 16, DICK's will donate one percent of in-store, online and mobile sales to the DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation to support youth sports team in need across the country through the Sports Matter Program.Any customer with a child 18 years or younger wearing his or her youth team uniform or team gear during this weekend will receive 20 percent off their entire purchase.1. Was ranked No. 1 QB in the nation by ESPN coming out of high school2. Set 12 school records during first start at Clemson3. Threw for 1,466 yards and 14 touchdowns as a freshman at Clemson4. Watson wore No. 4 at Clemson even though it was retired5. Former QB Steve Fuller gave him permission to wear number