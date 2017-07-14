SPORTS

Deshaun Watson surprises children to help funding for youth sports

Deshaun Watson arrives for the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (Julio Cortez)

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson surprised a group of children at DICK's Sporting Goods in Friendswood to celebrate Youth Sports Weekend.


Watson gave 15 local children from the Southeast Falcons Football Association with a $150 DICK's gift card each to gear up for the season.
The event helped to bring awareness for the need of funding for youth sports teams.

Starting Friday until July 16, DICK's will donate one percent of in-store, online and mobile sales to the DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation to support youth sports team in need across the country through the Sports Matter Program.
Any customer with a child 18 years or younger wearing his or her youth team uniform or team gear during this weekend will receive 20 percent off their entire purchase.

RELATED: Watson was the 12th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Texans


What you need to know about the former Clemson Tiger:

1. Was ranked No. 1 QB in the nation by ESPN coming out of high school
2. Set 12 school records during first start at Clemson
3. Threw for 1,466 yards and 14 touchdowns as a freshman at Clemson

4. Watson wore No. 4 at Clemson even though it was retired
5. Former QB Steve Fuller gave him permission to wear number

SEE ALSO: Deshaun Watson breaks down in tears reading heartfelt letter from mom
EMBED More News Videos

Deshaun Watson breaks down reading letter from his mom.


