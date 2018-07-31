LeBron James officially opened his I Promise School on Monday for 240 third and fourth graders. Many were in attendance to witness the unveiling as students took part in their first day at the school for at-risk children.Throughout the day, James spoke on his upbringing and how he is relatable to the students, saying how he rode the same bikes and walked the same streets at their age. All students were provided with a bike courtesy of the LeBron James Family Foundation.James sat down with CNN to speak on the school and today's political climate. We have seen James publicly speak his dislike for President Donald Trump. Laura Ingraham said on a FOX News newscast that James should "shut up and dribble.""I would never sit across from him," James said when asked what he would say to the president in a face-to-face meeting. James has said he would happily sit across former President Barack Obama.James has been public with his political opinion. He took to Twitter to call Trump a "bum" when the president withdrew a White House invitation to the Golden State Warriors after winning the NBA championship in 2017. The Warriors had said beforehand they would not visit the White House."He's dividing us. What I noticed over the last few months, that he's kind of used sport to kind of divide us, and that's something that I can't relate to," James said. "I know that sport was the first time that I was around someone white, you know, and I got an opportunity to see them and learn about them and they got an opportunity to learn about me. We became very good friends and I was like, oh wow, this is all because of sports. Sports has never been something that divides people. It's always been something that brings someone together."When asked if he would ever run for office, James said he does not think so. He said situations could change if Trump were guaranteed to win another election.