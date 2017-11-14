Lance McCullers shows off his World Series grillz

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2619393" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Paul Wall reveals Astros' World Series grillz.

Astros' pitcher Lance McCullers expressed interest in a tweet.

Last week, the MLB championship trophy was making the rounds in Houston. Now, the World Series grillz are out!Rapper Paul Wall teamed up with jeweler Johnny Dang to make the glitzy mouthpieces. They feature the words "World Champs" and the Astros star logo.Pitcher Lance McCullers picked up his grill today. He says he thought it was cool, and got fitted for one the morning of the Astros parade.Though he's not sure how often he'll actually wear it, McCullers says the eye-catching grill might have a special place in a case, along with his other memorabilia.