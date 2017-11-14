SPORTS

Lance McCullers shows off his World Series grillz

EMBED </>More Videos

Lance McCullers gets World Series grill

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Last week, the MLB championship trophy was making the rounds in Houston. Now, the World Series grillz are out!

Rapper Paul Wall teamed up with jeweler Johnny Dang to make the glitzy mouthpieces. They feature the words "World Champs" and the Astros star logo.

Pitcher Lance McCullers picked up his grill today. He says he thought it was cool, and got fitted for one the morning of the Astros parade.

Though he's not sure how often he'll actually wear it, McCullers says the eye-catching grill might have a special place in a case, along with his other memorabilia.

Make me a grill: Paul Wall and Johnny Dang showcase the Astros 'World Series Grillz'
EMBED More News Videos

Paul Wall reveals Astros' World Series grillz.

Paul Wall offering grillz to Astros players
EMBED More News Videos

Astros' pitcher Lance McCullers expressed interest in a tweet.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosbuzzworthytrendtexas newsworld seriesjewelryHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Andre Johnson celebrates retirement with bowling party
Sources: Rockets, Cavs choose League of Legends franchise brands
Andre Johnson honored at Houston City Council
Texans to honor Andre Johnson with retirement party
More Sports
Top Stories
Alcohol may have played role in Texas State student's death
Family hopes teen's death will be a lesson to others
City sending cleaning crews to growing homeless camps
Sergeant accused of sexually assaulting woman at motel
Investigators find 40 dogs, 6 cats inside Hockley home
Andre Johnson celebrates retirement with bowling party
How Harvey wreaked havoc on Harris Co. criminal justice
Neighbors plan Thanksgiving feast for Dickinson
Show More
Shootings at multiple sites kill 5, wound school kids
Astros' Carlos Correa visits children in hospital
Andre Johnson honored at Houston City Council
Volunteers needed for gifts and giving this holiday
Man's first day in Texas ends in chase and arrest
More News
Top Video
Andre Johnson celebrates retirement with bowling party
Indian and Pakistani market offers up mouthwatering food
Don't mess with these Texas bugs
How Harvey wreaked havoc on Harris Co. criminal justice
More Video