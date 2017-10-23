SPORTS

Paul Wall offering grillz to Astros players

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Hours after the Astros clinched a spot in the World Series, Houston rapper Paul Wall made the players quite an offer.

On Sunday afternoon, Wall tweeted:


@tvjohnny is Wall's business partner, Johnny Dang. Dang makes gold and silver grillz--a plate that covers your teeth--that are often dripping with diamonds.

Astros' pitcher Lance McCullers expressed interest in a tweet.



So, we stopped by Dang's store to ask: have any of the Astros claimed their offer?

Dang said not yet. After all, they're a little busy right now, but the offer still stands. Dang said he first learned of Wall's generous offer on social media.

"I said what!? Wait a second! We are going to make 43 grills? Wall said, 'Yeah man, because the baseball team--there's a lot of people on the team!' I said, 'It's all good, I'm with you, let's do it!'," said Dang.

Dang says it takes his team about five hours to make one grill.

