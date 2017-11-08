  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: CMA Awards backstage live feed
Make me a grill: Paul Wall and Johnny Dang showcase the Astros 'World Series Grillz'

Paul Wall reveals Astros' World Series grillz. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After making an offer to the Houston Astros for their own grillz, Paul Wall and Johnny Dang have made good on the offer.

ABC13 got a look at the grillz, which have the words "World Champs" on them.


Dang told ABC13 that it takes his team about five hours to make one grill.

Last week, Wall dropped his new song "World Series Grillz" to celebrate the Astros World Series win.


Related Topics:
societyHouston Astrosentertainmentworld seriesHouston
