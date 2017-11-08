HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --After making an offer to the Houston Astros for their own grillz, Paul Wall and Johnny Dang have made good on the offer.
ABC13 got a look at the grillz, which have the words "World Champs" on them.
Don’t be jealous. This is just borrowed. I think it’s actually Kanye West’s grill. I also got a peek at the #WorldSeries #GRILLZ for the #Astros. @TvJohnny’s got talent pic.twitter.com/j5FsqaSp5N— Steven Romo (@StevenABC13) November 8, 2017
U know we had to do it! In celebration of @astros goin to the World Series we are offering free grillz for the entire team c/o me/ @tvjohnny— Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) October 22, 2017
Dang told ABC13 that it takes his team about five hours to make one grill.
Last week, Wall dropped his new song "World Series Grillz" to celebrate the Astros World Series win.
