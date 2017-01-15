SPORTS

Hundreds were medically treated at Houston Marathon

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Runners along the course of the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half-Marathon, Sunday, January 17, 2016. (KTRK Photo&#47; Gina Larson)</span></div>
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Medical staff and volunteers were definitely kept busy during the Houston Marathon Sunday morning.

Marathon officials say they had 715 total cases of runners needing some type of medical attention.
RELATED: Best signs from the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon

Hundreds of those cases were just quick encounters or runners needing a bed.

There were eight people who had to be taken to a hospital, with three of those eight reported in critical condition.
FULL COVERAGE: The 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon

No word yet on their individual circumstances.
Related Topics:
sportsmarathonschevronchevron houston marathonHouston
