Hundreds were medically treated at Houston Marathon

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Medical staff and volunteers were definitely kept busy during the Houston Marathon Sunday morning.
Marathon officials say they had 715 total cases of runners needing some type of medical attention.
Hundreds of those cases were just quick encounters or runners needing a bed.
There were eight people who had to be taken to a hospital, with three of those eight reported in critical condition.
No word yet on their individual circumstances.