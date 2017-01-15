  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Finish line of Chevron Houston Marathon
NEWS

Best signs from the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
There were a lot of winners today at the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon, including some who never ran it at all. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
There were a lot of winners today at the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon, including some who never ran it at all.

Signs along the marathon were spot on.

Here's some of our favorite photos:

This one wins for creativity, for sure:


Along mile 15, there were were folks set up with a beer-aid station. Whatever works!
