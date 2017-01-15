Best signs from the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon

HOUSTON (KTRK) --There were a lot of winners today at the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon, including some who never ran it at all.
Signs along the marathon were spot on.
Here's some of our favorite photos:
One of my favorite signs so far at the #HouMarathon ... hopefully giving runners a laugh along the way! #abc13 pic.twitter.com/IIdXVphGEL— Kaitlin McCulley (@KaitlinMcCulley) January 15, 2017
.@HoustonMarathon @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/D5fNvhCcgw— Charles Fisher (@NewsCameraFish) January 15, 2017
This one wins for creativity, for sure:
Then there's this! Haha #HouMarathon #abc13 pic.twitter.com/33HNPVUozL— Kaitlin McCulley (@KaitlinMcCulley) January 15, 2017
Along mile 15, there were were folks set up with a beer-aid station. Whatever works!