DISTANCE RUNNING

The 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon



Watch Live coverage of the Chevron Houston Marathon,Sunday January 15th from 7am-10pm and don't miss the Finish Line special at 10:35pm!
Chevron Houston Marathon

2017 Registration has SOLD OUT!
The 45th annual Chevron Houston Marathon and the 16th Aramco Houston Half Marathon have both sold out for the 12th consecutive year. Runners still have the opportunity to enter both races through the Chevron Houston Marathon Run for a Reason Charity program. For more information Click Here.

The Houston Marathon Foundation:
The Houston Marathon Foundation is a community organization with local roots whose mission is to support the advancement of running as an element of a balanced, healthy lifestyle in the Houston community and nationally. For more information Click Here.

Run the ABB 5K:
Want to be part of the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon Race Weekend of Events? Sign up to run the ABB 5K, scheduled for Saturday, January 14th at 8am. All runners who finish the 2017 ABB 5K and Chevron Houston Marathon or Aramco Houston Half Marathon will get THREE finisher medals! To enter Click Here.

Race Crew Registration is Open!
Every year over 7,500 volunteers come out and show their support for all of our runners at Houston's LARGEST single-day sporting event. You can be part of all the excitement by being involved in our pre-race and race day volunteer opportunities. To Learn more Click Here.



PHOTOS: 2016 Finish Line
PHOTOS: 2016 Houston Marathon and Half Marathon runners
