Astros' Lance McCullers throws doggie day care party

Astros' Lance McCullers raises money for homeless pets. (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. hosted a baseball themed doggie day care bash, where pets wore their best Astros gear and played a fast-paced game of fetch.

The event raised money for the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation. The bash was held in the Meadowlake Pet Facility in Pearland.

They asked for $15 per pet donation to the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation, which supports homeless pets.

McCullers is a known animal advocate. The night before the fundraiser he helped a lost dog find her home.

RELATED: Lance McCullers Jr. celebrates World Series win by helping animals
