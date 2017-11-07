Astros' Lance McCullers throws doggie day care party

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. hosted a baseball themed doggie day care bash, where pets wore their best Astros gear and played a fast-paced game of fetch.
The event raised money for the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation. The bash was held in the Meadowlake Pet Facility in Pearland.
They asked for $15 per pet donation to the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation, which supports homeless pets.
McCullers is a known animal advocate. The night before the fundraiser he helped a lost dog find her home.
