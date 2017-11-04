Lance McCullers Jr. didn't join his teammates at Disney World. He stayed here in Houston for a free pet adoption event.McCullers and his wife were at "Houston Pets Alive!" Saturday where the shelter will waive adoption fees. The free adoption event will be on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 8620 Stella Link Rd. in Houston."I've always loved dogs, and animals. I mean, we have cats here too that we're trying to adopt out. And it's something that I wanted to impact the community with. I think with the platform that is given to us we should do something with it," said McCullers.Adopters should bring their photo IDs. All adoption fees are waived, but donations are encouraged."Houston Pets Alive!" only became a physical shelter after they rescued hundreds of animals during Harvey, but they've been saving animals from euthanasia for years."Houston Pets Alive!" is a sister group of "Austin Pets Alive!" an organization that played a large role in making Austin a no kill city, the largest in the country. "Houston Pets Alive!" also strives to make Houston a no kill city.The non-profit works to help the city shelter's most at-risk animals and to increase the shelter's live release rate. They have innovative programs targeting unweaned kittens, cats with ringworm, dogs and cats with behavioral challenges and more.Over 800 animals have been rescued by the non-profit since Harvey began.