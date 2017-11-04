PETS & ANIMALS

Lance McCullers Jr. celebrates World Series win by helping animals

EMBED </>More Videos

"Houston Pets Alive" only became a physical shelter after they rescued hundreds of animals during Harvey, but they've been saving animals from euthanasia for years. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Lance McCullers Jr. didn't join his teammates at Disney World. He stayed here in Houston for a free pet adoption event.

RELATED: Walt Disney World hosts parade honoring Houston Astros

McCullers and his wife were at "Houston Pets Alive!" Saturday where the shelter will waive adoption fees. The free adoption event will be on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 8620 Stella Link Rd. in Houston.

"I've always loved dogs, and animals. I mean, we have cats here too that we're trying to adopt out. And it's something that I wanted to impact the community with. I think with the platform that is given to us we should do something with it," said McCullers.

Adopters should bring their photo IDs. All adoption fees are waived, but donations are encouraged.

"Houston Pets Alive!" only became a physical shelter after they rescued hundreds of animals during Harvey, but they've been saving animals from euthanasia for years.

"Houston Pets Alive!" is a sister group of "Austin Pets Alive!" an organization that played a large role in making Austin a no kill city, the largest in the country. "Houston Pets Alive!" also strives to make Houston a no kill city.

The non-profit works to help the city shelter's most at-risk animals and to increase the shelter's live release rate. They have innovative programs targeting unweaned kittens, cats with ringworm, dogs and cats with behavioral challenges and more.

Over 800 animals have been rescued by the non-profit since Harvey began.

You can donate to "Houston Pets Alive" here.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pets-animalsHouston Astrosworld seriespet adoptiondogcatsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Meet the Houston Astros' rally chicken
McCullers' foundation helps send Harvey pets to Calif.
Puppy overdoses on opioid, revived by Narcan
Home security system saves family dog from fire
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Houston Astros honored with parade at Walt Disney World
5 moments that defined the Astros' World Series season
Lou Diamond Phillips charged with DWI in Texas
Body found in retention pond in northwest Harris Co.
Young fan does perfect James Harden impression
Astros fans play game of catch with woman's cap at parade
Nearly 38 million fire extinguishers recalled
Houstonians explain what Astros win means to them
Show More
King throws 3 TD passes, Houston beats E. Carolina 52-27
Soldier proposes with help of marching band
'My wife just shot her kids,' Texas man tells 911
Sprint, T-Mobile end merger talks
'Modern Family' star in Houston for Lung Love Walk
More News
Top Video
Body found in retention pond in northwest Harris Co.
Kroger branded apparel? Yep, it's coming next year
BMW issues recall for fire risk in 1 million cars
Nearly 38 million fire extinguishers recalled
More Video