Astros' pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. helps lost dog find her home

When an older golden retriever was lost, she walked right up to Lance McCullers' house.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Everyone in Houston knows Lance McCullers Jr. is a major animal advocate, even the animals.

RELATED: Lance McCullers Jr. celebrates World Series win by helping animals

When an older golden retriever was lost, she knew who to approach to help get her home. She walked right up to Lance McCullers' house.

McCullers and his wife Kara took her in and spread the word on social media.

Her family was found within an hour.
