PLS RT!! This sweetie ran up to our house in the village. Fem golden w/ TCU collar. We are taking care of her, let me know if u recognize. pic.twitter.com/0aGTxFBl6x — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) November 7, 2017

We got her home! Thanks everyone. https://t.co/k2MyetsvsZ — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) November 7, 2017

Everyone in Houston knows Lance McCullers Jr. is a major animal advocate, even the animals.When an older golden retriever was lost, she knew who to approach to help get her home. She walked right up to Lance McCullers' house.McCullers and his wife Kara took her in and spread the word on social media.Her family was found within an hour.