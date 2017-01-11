If you need a good laugh today, make sure you watch the video in this article. In fact, it was so funny that it made ABC13 anchors Samica Knight and Jeff Ehling laugh hysterically on air this morning."Breath, Samica. Breath," Travis Herzog said.We'll stop horsing around and just tell you about the story.A horse in Australia has become a viral sensation thanks to his unhealthy obsession with a rubber chicken toy.Debbie Barber shared a video on Facebook of the one-year-old horse playing with the rubber chicken.He picks it up, puts it in his mouth and...well the noise that the chicken makes is hard to describe. You'll have to watch for yourself.