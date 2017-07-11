EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1982104" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A new service is delivering booze in Houston.

Staying in for the night just got easier for thousands of Houstonians.Popular delivery app Favor announced Monday that it has dramatically increased its Houston delivery area by adding a diverse array of neighborhoods including the East End and the Energy Corridor and expanding the list of suburbs it covers to include Pearland, Friendswood, Spring, Richmond, and more. All told, Favor runners now cover more than 1,150 square miles across Houston, The Woodlands, and Fort Bend County.Since its launch in 2015 with parts of the inner loop and West Houston, the app has seen steady growth by adding sections of Katy, Sugar Land, and The Woodlands. Favor's convenience - the app allows people to order just about anything from businesses that range from restaurants to grocery stores and other retail outlets - has made it popular with everyone from couples seeking a quiet night at home to parents trying to avoid the hassle of schlepping small children to a store. Users simply pay a $6 delivery fee, a processing fee of five to nine percent, and an optional tip for the privilege of using the service.