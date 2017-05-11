HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Bottoms up, Houston! A new alcohol delivery service has launched in the Bayou City.
Starting today, Drizly will deliver beer, wine, liquor and party extras like ice, soda and mixers straight to your home. Delivery is available inside most of the central and western areas of the loop and as far west as the Energy Corridor.
According to the Houston Business Journal, there is no price markup and the delivery fee is approximately $5.
The service picks up from a dozen liquor stores throughout the area, including Goody Goody, Al's Liquor, Premiere Fine Wine & Spirits, Posh Liquor and others.
According to Drizly's website, Tito's vodka, Bud Light, Smirnoff vodka, Svedka vodka, Stella Artois and Oyster Bay sauvignon blanc are the most popular beverages ordered in the Houston area so far.
