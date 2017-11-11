SOCIETY

Man fighting to get street named after Mattress Mack

A new petition seeks to honor Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale in Houston with a permenant landmark. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Give him the keys to the city or maybe a street.

That's the hope of J.R. Alvarenga, who launched a Change.org petition in honor of Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

Alvarenga says Mack stepped up to help rally the city through Hurricane Harvey and during the Houston Astros' journey to the World Series.

Now Alvarenga says it's time for the city to give back to him.

Alvarenga's petition was just shy of 1,000 signatures today and hopes it will influence Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston City Council to name a street after him or land him the keys to the city.

You can click here to sign the petition.

Mattress Mack giving $10M in rebates after Astros win
Mattress Mack makes wager with customers pending Astros success.

'Mattress Mack' praised for heroism in Harvey's wake
'Mattress Mack' opened his stores to residents displaced by the flooding.

Mattress Mack reserves seats for first responders during Astros game
Mattress Mack reserves seats for first responders at Astros game.

