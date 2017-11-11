HOUSTON (KTRK) --Give him the keys to the city or maybe a street.
That's the hope of J.R. Alvarenga, who launched a Change.org petition in honor of Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.
Alvarenga says Mack stepped up to help rally the city through Hurricane Harvey and during the Houston Astros' journey to the World Series.
Now Alvarenga says it's time for the city to give back to him.
Alvarenga's petition was just shy of 1,000 signatures today and hopes it will influence Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston City Council to name a street after him or land him the keys to the city.
