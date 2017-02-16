EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1743546" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Homeland Security is investigating after U.S. Customs and Border Protection found drugs hidden in what appeared to be limes.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1158584" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Carrot-shaped packages filled with pot were found among a load of real produce in south Texas.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1711999" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Border Patrol agents seized thousands of pounds of marijuana disguised as watermelons.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1700701" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Peruvian police recover 2 T of cocaine disguised as a shipment of asparagus with a European street value of $175 million USD.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=119075" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police making a routine traffic stop ended up finding bricks of marijuana hidden inside an excavator

Packages containing methamphetamine were found in a car gas tank by Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint in Salton City on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

Riverside police released this photo of a puzzle box stuffed with drugs, which officials say was shipped from the Netherlands to a home in the 3000 block of Iowa Avenue.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they arrested an Arizona woman who attempted to smuggle meth inside a bag of burritos.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1503948" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police find drugs in child's purse after chase, Steve Campion reports.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1094032" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Drugs that look like candy continue to be a growing problem.

From fruits and vegetables to flower shipments, vigilance at American airports and borders means drug smugglers have to find new ways to get their illicit products into the country.Similarly, once in the U.S., the people who buy them also have some inventive ways to hide their stash-but sometimes they get caught.While some of these disguises are downright convincing, others have been plain crazy:Last year, federal agents in Pharr, Texas found nearlybeing hauled by a tractor-trailer.Overall, agents estimated it had a street value of $285,000.Less than a year later, U.S. Customs and Border Protection became wise to a plot involving fake limes at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.The January 2017 seizure ofmade headlines around the world, and had a street value of $800,000.Nutritionists will tell you the Vitamin A and Beta-Carotene in carrots can give you good eyesight. Some quick-thinking border agents must have had their share, because they could see right through this next one.with the help of an X-ray machine last January. They had a street value of $500,000.How about the time Border Patrol agents stopped someone hauling some "fresh" watermelons? Imaging technology revealed they actually held aboutWhile asparagus can give you odorous urine if you eat too much, some alleged Peruvian criminals probably thought it stunk getting caught withA two-month investigation in Lima ended with the arrest of six men, and the seizure of $174 million worth of cocaine, two vans, a Glock pistol, computers and other electronic equipment, plus $75,000 in cash.In case you're wondering, it's not just the produce aisle giving would-be criminals inspiration for how to hide their drugs.Shoes seemed like a pretty good disguise when a Guyanese citizen allegedly triedthrough JFK Airport, in New York.Officials said he had $67,000 worth of cocaine inside his kicks.Now he's facing federal narcotics charges.Heavy machinery has even been used to hide drugs, like whenand 13 kilos of meth inside the boom of an excavator.In all, police said there was $700,000 worth of drugs in the construction equipment.Attention criminals:won't get you to the grocery store or the movies, but it can land you in jail.Border Patrol agents in California recently said a 19-year-old tried to get away with hiding the illicit drugs in his 2010 Ford Fusion. A K-9 cop caught a sniff. The teen ended up in handcuffs.Puzzles are a great pastime for families, but someone in the Netherlands allegedly thought they'd make a cool place to stash and transport some narcotics.Police traced these packages to a woman near Riverside, California. She was arrested, but only after they allegedly found more than 1,000 ecstasy pills andand similar packages.There was no chorizo or ground beef in this burrito. Instead, Customs agents in Arizona said a woman tried to smuggleA poor waste of Mexican food, if you ask us.Little girls everywhere love Disney's "Frozen." Sadly, a man was accused of using his 3-year-old daughter's purse themed with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf to hide drugs during a traffic stop.Houston police said they, known on the street as "ecstasy, X, or Molly."have been around a very long time, and it doesn't seem there is much stopping this trend.A woman in Houston said her 15-year-old student got dangerous drugs that looked like Jolly Ranchers from a classmate.These synthetic drugs look like ordinary candy, and come in forms including chocolate bars, roll-up candies, hard candies, lollipops, suckers.The worst part? They can seriously hurt children and teens who ingest them, and many may not know the danger until it is too late.