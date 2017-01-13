DRUG BUST

Police find $174M in cocaine hidden in fake asparagus cans
Peruvian police recover 2 T of cocaine disguised as a shipment of asparagus with a European street value of $175 million USD. (KTRK)

LIMA, Peru (KTRK) --
Police in Peru seized more than $174 million worth of cocaine on Wednesday.

A two-month investigation on a criminal organization's Lima warehouse also ended with the arrest of six men, including five Peruvians and one Serbian citizen.

The Peruvian National Police's anti-drug branch said the cocaine was found sealed inside metal containers disguised as canned asparagus.

Investigators said the containers were set to be shipped to Belgium when police moved in and seized the drugs.

The narcotics would be worth an estimated $174 million in Belgium, investigators said. In Peru, it's equivalent to about $4 million.

Two vans, a Glock pistol, computer and other electronic equipment was also seized, along with $75,000.
