HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We recently told you about Houston's plan to make the city more bike-friendly, and many of you said you couldn't wait to take to the streets.
That apparently also included actor and former "governator" Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was spotted over the weekend riding a Houston BCycle through downtown Houston.
Sarah Alethia snapped the photo and put it up on her Instagram.
Schwarzenegger was in town to deliver a commencement address at the University of Houston's graduation ceremonies.
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at UH commencement ceremony
