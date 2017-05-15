CELEBRITY

Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted riding a Houston BCycle downtown

The "Terminator" star put the pedal to the metal this weekend in downtown Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We recently told you about Houston's plan to make the city more bike-friendly, and many of you said you couldn't wait to take to the streets.

That apparently also included actor and former "governator" Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was spotted over the weekend riding a Houston BCycle through downtown Houston.

Sarah Alethia snapped the photo and put it up on her Instagram.

Schwarzenegger was in town to deliver a commencement address at the University of Houston's graduation ceremonies.

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at UH commencement ceremony
University of Houston 2017 Commencement speaker was Arnold "The Governator" Schwarzenegger.

