We recently told you about Houston's plan to make the city more bike-friendly, and many of you said you couldn't wait to take to the streets.That apparently also included actor and former "governator" Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was spotted over the weekend riding a Houston BCycle through downtown Houston.snapped the photo and put it up on her Instagram.Schwarzenegger was in town to deliver a commencement address at the University of Houston's graduation ceremonies.