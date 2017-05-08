7 things you should know about Houston BCycle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Five years ago, Houston BCycle came to town with the goal of connecting riders with bikes for short, one-way trips.
The city's bicycle sharing system started with just 18 bikes and three stations in May 2012, and now boasts an impressive 275 bikes and 38 stations.
By the end of this year, the program hopes to expand to 1,000 bikes at 100 stations.
New to BCycle? Here's what you need to know to get started:
How does BCycle work?
BCycle riders use their membership cards to unlock bikes directly from their docks. You get unlimited 60-minute trips as a member, but if you go over the time limit, you will be charged for each additional half hour you keep the bike away from a station.
If you purchase a day or week-long membership, you will use your credit or debit card to gain access to bikes.
Where to find Houston BCycle stations
If you want to ride, you can find bicycle stations in downtown Houston, the East End, Midtown, Montrose and the Houston Museum District. If you are a METRORail rider, you can also find four stations currently along the Red Line.
You can download the Houston BCycle app from your smartphone's app store to find stations near you.
Can I return my BCycle at another station?
Yes. If you go to return your bike at a station and it is full, you must park it in a dock at another station. To help you out, the kiosks at full stations will give you an additional free 15 minutes so you can take the bike to an open station without being charged any fees.
Security is built right into the bike
When you ride, you don't have to worry about having your own lock. One of the nifty features of the BCycle bike is a built-in lock to help you secure your bike. A black cable is included in the basket, and you'll find a locking mechanism below the right handlebars.
Are bikes available 24/7/365?
Yes. BCycle is ready for your riding needs any day and any time.
How much does BCycle cost?
First, you will need to pay your membership fees. There are two plans which provide unlimited access to the bikes:
- $9 for a monthly membership
- $99 for a one year of membership
Click here to register for BCycle
If you don't want to buy a membership, you can pay $3 for every 30 minutes of use. As mentioned above, if you take a bike out for more than an hour, you will be charged for every half hour the bike is gone after the first 60 minutes. That fee is $3 for every additional 30 minutes.
How old do you have to be to ride?
BCycle says members must be 18 years old and above to check out bikes.
