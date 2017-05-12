EDUCATION

Congrats Graduates! Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at UH commencement

EMBED </>More Videos

University of Houston 2017 Commencement speaker was Arnold "The Governator" Schwarzenegger. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The University of Houston held its 2017 commencement for spring graduates Friday morning.



The keynote speaker actor turned politician Arnold Schwarzenegger fired up the crowd of coogs the moment he took the stage.


'The Governator' began his speech emphasizing the importance of immigrants, as he praised University of Houston President Renu Khator for her accomplishments and all that she's done for the university.

Congrats to all of those apart of the graduating class of 2017!


The overall message of the speech reminded the new grads to not only remember those who helped them along the way, but to remember to help others along their way as well.


"We are not remembered by how much we've made but how much we've given," said Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger received a standing ovation as he ended his speech with his signature 'Terminator' lines -- 'hasta la vista, and I'll be back.'

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
educationuniversity of houstongraduationarnold schwarzeneggerHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Will Ferrell belts ballad during commencement address
Radio station points out misspelling on school's sign
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Ride Elementary of Conroe ISD
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Houser Elementary of Conroe ISD
More Education
Top Stories
Brawl in middle school cafeteria prompts lockdown
Police nab suspect after wild chase through SE Houston
3 children killed, 6 injured in Montgomery Co. fire
Body camera footage shows response to fatal fire
Woman finds squid-like gunk in bottle of coconut water
Wanted fugitive sports large Rockets face tattoo
Former Secret Service agent sets trap for gun thieves
Show More
What we know about the family in deadly fire
Houston police chief makes good on Rockets/Spurs bet
City of fatal fire has been fighting for water for years
Dying mother raises colon cancer awareness
66 dogs rescued from 'deplorable' conditions
More News
Top Video
Wanted fugitive sports large Rockets face tattoo
Woman finds squid-like gunk in bottle of coconut water
City of fatal fire has been fighting for water for years
Fire safety tips to keep your family safe
More Video