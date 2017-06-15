One Houstonian is venturing on a 3,500 mile journey to raise money and awareness for A Child's Hope Foundation.After the earthquake in 2010, Raleigh Jenkins was called to Haiti to help with the National Pest Association. Jenkins along with others on his team were responsible for helping control pest in the hospitals by putting up mosquito netting, sealing off holes to avoid rodents and flies from getting to the patients.Once he finished his work with the NPA, Jenkins noticed how so many people still needed help. He saw pregnant 12-year-old girls walking the streets by themselves and children being turned away from hospitals to sleep on the street. That is when he knew his work in Haiti was far from finished."The children became our focus. I truly believe that God put his hand out there and said, 'This is your next direction,'" Jenkins said in a press release.Upon his return to the states, Jenkins gathered family and friends to help start A Child's Hope Foundation. They strive to provide lost or abandoned children a home, education, and life skills that will help them rebuild the Haiti of tomorrow.This is why Jenkins has decided to bike from Seattle, Washington all the way across the country to New York. He recruited his two brothers Bobby and Dennis Jenkins to ride along. The three brothers started their 55 day journey on May 23."This ride is near and dear to my heart. Riding to provide a home, hope, and a future for abandoned children in Haiti, and getting to do it with my brothers. It's a wonderful opportunity to make a difference. Your donation can help change the world," said Jenkins.For more information on A Child's Hope, and to donate,You can also track the progress of the brothers journey,