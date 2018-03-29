Unsolved UFO case bewilders Houston investigator

INVESTIGATION

Unsolved UFO case in Houston bewilders former police officer

EMBED </>More Videos

A MUFON investigators says a sighting in Dayton still has him scratching his head (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Mutual UFO Network in Houston reports about 80 suspected UFO sightings a year.

That's not including the ones that are seen but not reported.

One top UFO expert, Fletcher Gray, explains why so many of the sightings aren't UFOs. But, he also says there is one case that he still can't figure out.

THE UNEXPLAINED EXPLAINED
EMBED More News Videos

Take a closer look from this recent UFO sighting in Houston



Just above the Katy area an orange light is spotted, seen floating around. Down below, sightseers are convinced it's a UFO.

Gray went back to Katy with Eyewitness News to investigate.

"It's flickering as it moves through the night sky," Gray says.

FOTI KALLERGIS DEBUNKS HOUSTON UFO SIGHTINGS
EMBED More News Videos

Foti Kallergis and a top UFO investigator analyzed several recent sightings.



He says if it was a true UFO, the light would not be flickering. He does tell us what he thinks the light is.

"It's probably going to be some type of aircraft or a lantern," he says. Case closed.

PHOTOS: UFO sightings in Texas
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

WHY IS THE KATY FREEWAY ATTRACTING UFOs?
EMBED More News Videos

The Katy Freeway into downtown Houston appears to be a hot zone for UFO activity.



Gray shows us another reported sighting, this photo taken from a building in downtown Houston.

Is that light a UFO or something else? "That's lens flare," Gray says.

That's right-lens flare- that highway light giving that off through the glass window.

What about an image of a white object, high in the daytime sky?

"You see that tail over there? That black line right there. That's an airplane," Gray said.

SEE ALSO: Did Houston have its own Area 51?
EMBED More News Videos

Film clips from the early 60's show saucers, rockets and jet cars



What Gray says most often in UFO reports happens near airports, like Hobby, Bush, Ellington Field and Sugar Land.

Real UFO sightings are rare, he says. But, he says they do happen.

"The universe is too big for us to be alone," Gray says.

Many sightings turn out to be aircrafts, weather balloons, or lanterns. But one sighting still puzzles Gray to this day.

This is an artist rendering of the UFO that is still confounding Houston's top MUFON investigator



Traveling down Highway 1960 near Dayton, Gray shows us the spot where a man told him he saw an aircraft that defied gravity.

"It spanned all the way to that tree line over there," he said.

A photo of what the aircraft may have looked like confounds Gray to its size.

The eyewitness told Gray the aircraft could be seen hovering. And then, it disappeared.

"I spent 27 years in law enforcement. I know when a person is lying, leading me on," Gray said. "I don't think he was."

RELATED: Magnolia man believes he saw a UFO

This photo was taken by Alfonso Servin on Friday, Feb. 20, 2015. He said he is convinced it is a UFO.



Gray says most sightings reported to MUFON in Houston can be explained.

Gray says UFOs are real, and told us what he thinks they want from our planet.

"They're seeking out and learning our planet, if that's the case," Gray said. "It could be something they are doing research with, something that has antigravity capabilities."

"If it's a UFO, it's a baffler."

RELATED STORIES: UFO SIGHTINGS IN HOUSTON, TEXAS

CIA releases hundreds of documents on UFO sightings

A photo released by the CIA shows unidentified flying objects in the skies over Sheffield, England on March 4, 1962.

RELATED: Man releases 130K pages of Air Force UFO reports
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scienceparanormalufoinvestigationbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Unsolved UFO case bewilders Houston investigator
INVESTIGATION
8-year-old dies 4 weeks after drive-by shooting
Suspected shooter at large after person shot in the head
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
1 shot when 3 suspects storm into southeast Houston home
More investigation
SCIENCE
Self-taught 'rocket man' blasts off into California sky
Did NASA photograph an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?
Local effort underway to help save monarch butterflies
What Mercury retrograde really means
More Science
Top Stories
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and damage conditions after storms
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
Storms are gone, rivers and creeks are rising
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
Former Houston Astro Rusty Staub dies at 73 on opening day
Weigh in on the traffic plan that will last nearly 30 years
Can't make a game? Where you can watch the Astros play ball
Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show
Show More
A rough week: Trail of damage left behind as storms soak Texas
Lightning strike may have caused fire at NW Houston hotel
High water locations on Houston-area roads
State accused of revenge porn in release of couple's photos
'Stay calm,' there's only a cheetah in your car
More News
Top Video
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show
Rapper DMX sentenced to prison for tax fraud
A rough week: Trail of damage left behind as storms soak Texas
More Video