A Spring Branch ISD school bus has been involved in a wreck with a garbage truck in west Houston.The accident happened on Longpoint at Blalock. There's no immediate word on which school the bus serves, but there were no students on the bus at the time.The bus suffered front end damage, and the garbage truck wound up flipped on its side, spilling debris onto the street.Both drivers were taken to a hospital as a precaution, a spokesperson for the Spring Branch school district said.