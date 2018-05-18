  • LIVE VIDEO Deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know

UTMB doctors give update on Santa Fe High School victims (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
At least 10 people are dead following a shooting at Santa Fe High School, according to law enforcement.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one person is in custody, and a second person has been detained following the fatal shooting.


A Santa Fe ISD police officer, John Barnes, was shot in the upper arm near his chest and is currently undergoing surgery.

According to the chief nursing officer at UTMB, David Marshall, there are three victims at the hospital, including the police officer.

Marshall said during a press conference that two adults and one minor were transported to the facility for treatment.

Marshall released information about the three victims at UTMB. He said that the 16-year-old shot was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He's in stable condition.

The third victim at the hospital is a woman who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. She's also in stable condition in the operating room.

If parents are looking for injured children, the hospital has set up with social workers in their emergency department.

Clear Lake Regional Hospital confirmed with Eyewitness News that they have multiple patients from Santa Fe High School at their facility as well.

Many students were also transported by SFISD transportation to the Alamo Gym located at 13306 Highway 6. Parents may reunite with their students at this location.

Student recalls moments before deadly Santa Fe HS shooting

