Step inside these top 10 Texas dream homes

As the saying goes, everything is bigger in Texas!After Deborah Wrigley's report on Dr. Denton Cooley's palatial River Oaks home, we caught an itch for incredible real estate in the Lone Star State.Here's a look at some of the prettiest pads and ridiculously cool residences in Houston and across the state:At 60,175 square feet, this enormous home on County Road 59 had us swooning.The home, which was on the market for a cool $3.5 million last May, boasts 46 bedrooms, 26 full bathrooms, a 9-car garage, an indoor swimming pool and its very own elevator.Absolutely stunning. That was our reaction when we saw this beautiful home that sits on a secluded Bunker Hill Village cul-de-sac.The 7,100-square-foot home would be perfect for entertaining because it comes with a gigantic kitchen, a butler pantry, and a bar with wine chiller!When we stepped inside this gorgeous estate in Lakes of Sterling Gates, it was like stepping into Tuscany. Frankly, we didn't want to snap back into reality.The four-bedroom, four bath home is adorn in rich wood and stone accents, features a generous pool, and is surrounded by lush foliage.If you loved the look of the last home, you're going to go gaga for John Paul DeJoria's expansive limestone mansion and 96-acre ranch.The home and land recently sold for nearly $7 million, and features a spa pool that stretches across the back of the ranch.DeJoria is the co-founder of Paul Mitchell hair care products and Patron Spirits Company.This home seemed like it was pulled right out of, but this French chateau can be found right in the Galleria area.The 11,000-square-foot home was built with rich, imported French limestone, and featured one gorgeous room after the next.Talk about love at first sight!You might as well own a big, bejeweled crown if you live on this 64-acre Texas wonderland.The home itself is 23,000 square feet, and offers plenty of room to stretch your legs, with four bedrooms, a main reception area, and accommodations for your own staff. Fancy schmancy!Homeowner Theresa Roemer became the envy of women across the country in 2014. Why? Five words: Two. Story. Walk. In. Closet.Her incredible home in The Woodlands was listed for sale back then for $12.9 million. The price has been slashed to $7.95 million.This 12,808-square-foot Georgian-style home in the Rice area is quite a stunner, and so is the $18 million price tag!But, when you know its story, you realize it is worth the price. The home was built in 1921, and appears in the National Register of Historic Places.The home features five to eight bedrooms, five full bathrooms, three half bathrooms, plus three garages.This beautiful home in El Campo was breathtaking enough, but when you consider what's in the backyard, the value instantly skyrockets in our minds.On this 40-acre property sits the world's largest residential pool. The $2.5 million oasis boasts a 21-foot-long boulder water slide, a 500-foot long lazy river, six waterfalls, two hot tubs, and two outdoor bars.You could probably charge for people to come swim in its 700,000 gallons, but if you'd let us in for free, that'd be great.The owners of this home weren't willing to part with it, but for a two-week period, they were offering it as one amazing place to watch Super Bowl LI.For $100,000, the top bidder got this palatial space complete with an elevator, five bedrooms, and a massive master suite with a fireplace and master bath.