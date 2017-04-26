REAL ESTATE

Cube Square reinvents tiny living craze with shipping container apartments

Welcome to Cube Square apartments, where 540 square feet goes a lot farther than you might think. (KTRK)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
An apartment complex located 75 miles north of Houston shows that 540 square feet can go a lot farther than you might think.

When driving down Sycamore Avenue in Huntsville, it's almost impossible not to notice the multicolored shipping containers stacked on top of each other.

The Cube Square apartment complex, just a few blocks away from Sam Houston State University, is comprised of shipping containers that have been converted into 16 studio apartments.

"We built it with college kids in mind, but we've also attracted local people too," said general contractor and part-owner Jack Wagamon. "The living space is very open, with a cool industrial-look and fixtures."

MORE COOL HUNTSVILLE HOMES:
Huntsville lays claim to the most quintessentially Texan abode: a home shaped like a cowboy boot.



Each apartment is made from three shipping containers. The 9-foot-tall steel boxes were originally filled with consumer goods that sailed into port cities across America.

All apartments come with granite countertops, a stacked washer and dryer, a walk-in closet and even a balcony.

"You feel downright metropolitan up here, way out in the sticks of Huntsville," Wagamon said.

