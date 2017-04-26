REAL ESTATE

UT football coach Tom Herman's Bellaire home on the market

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) --
As he heads west for his new gig in Austin, Tom Herman is selling his 5,660-square-foot mansion for $2 million.

The Bellaire-area home was custom-built in 2004, according to realtors. It features five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, a library and a recently remodeled kitchen.

The home also features a pool, summer kitchen and a guesthouse with a full kitchen and bathroom.

