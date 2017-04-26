BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) --As he heads west for his new gig in Austin, Tom Herman is selling his 5,660-square-foot mansion for $2 million.
The Bellaire-area home was custom-built in 2004, according to realtors. It features five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, a library and a recently remodeled kitchen.
The home also features a pool, summer kitchen and a guesthouse with a full kitchen and bathroom.
Got a Cool Space you'd like to see ABC13 feature? Send us your ideas!
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff