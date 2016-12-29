A worker was killed after he was crushed by granite slabs at a local business in northwest Houston.Houston police responded to the Vivaldi Stone, located at 13040 Hempstead Road, around 12:55pm. Officials with the Houston Fire Department were initially called to the scene and discovered the body inside.According to HPD, workers were loading granite slabs onto a truck when two slabs fell off. The two slabs crushed the man.Investigators believe he died instantly.The identity of the victim has not been released.