Man killed, crushed by granite slabs at business in northwest Houston
A worker was killed after he was crushed by granite slabs at a local business in northwest Houston.

Houston police responded to the Vivaldi Stone, located at 13040 Hempstead Road, around 12:55pm. Officials with the Houston Fire Department were initially called to the scene and discovered the body inside.

According to HPD, workers were loading granite slabs onto a truck when two slabs fell off. The two slabs crushed the man.

Investigators believe he died instantly.

The identity of the victim has not been released.
