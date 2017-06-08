NEWS

Grand jury now reviewing evidence in deadly Denny's fight

EMBED </>More Videos

John Hernandez, was in a coma after an altercation with Terry Thompson on May 28 outside of a Denny's in Sheldon. He died days later.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a day of protests Wednesday, the grand jury is now reviewing the evidence in the case of a Houston father who died after a fight with the husband of a sheriff's deputy at a Denny's.

The incident has received national attention.

John Hernandez, 24, was in a coma after an altercation with Terry Thompson on May 28 outside of a Denny's in Sheldon.

"When I seen the man turning purple, there was no let up."
EMBED More News Videos

Denny's employee Melissa Trammell describes seeing the violent fight outside the restaurant.



Investigators said Hernandez was urinating outside the restaurant and that Terry had yelled at him to stop. A physical altercation ensued, and Harris County Deputy Chauna Thompson, Terry's wife, met him at the Denny's.

"He didn't have to pay with his life."
EMBED More News Videos

Mercedes Ramiro said she wished there was more she could have done to save the victim in a violent fight at Denny's.



The attorney for the Hernandez family says he would be surprised if the Grand Jury did not return an indictment.

SEE ALSO: What we know about the couple involved in deadly Denny's fight


EMBED More News Videos

Timeline of events of the deadly confrontation outside a Denny's restaurant



It's unclear who initiated the fight, but Terry's attorney claims Hernandez threw the first punch. Terry was put into the back of a patrol car that night, but no charges have been filed in the case.

Video released on Monday showed Terry on top of Hernandez with his arm around Hernandez's throat. Witnesses said Chauna was also trying to restrain Hernandez, putting her knee down on his arm.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Eyewitness video shows a closer view of deadly fight outside Denny's. (WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing)



"The video to me is almost by itself enough. You see a person on the ground who is completely immobilized and grunting and moaning. And you see a big guy on top of him choking him and he dies of that choking," said Hernandez family attorney Randall Kallinen.

Hernandez stopped breathing and Chauna administered CPR. Hernandez was taken to the hospital but died days later.

The sheriff's office announced Tuesday that Chauna was pulled from her patrol responsibilities and assigned desk duty.

Hundreds of people showed up for a march and vigil Wednesday in front of the Harris County courthouse with a growing number of people calling for the arrests of Chauna and Terry.

"Johnny was such a great person. He was a generous person and he didn't deserve what happened to him," Melissa Hernandez, the victim's cousin said.

The district attorney's office is ready to present its findings to the grand jury, which is expected to meet this morning.



"We want justice for John Hernandez, and we want justice for the Thompsons as well. We want it for everybody involved in this case that this process be seen as fair and transparent," Tom Berg of the DA's office said.

Meanwhile the DA's office is asking anyone with evidence in the case to come forward. They are looking for more eyewitnesses and videos of the incident.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsgrand juryman killedman injuredharris county sheriffs officefightinvestigationHarris CountyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man attacked by shark in Florida
Possible human remains found in NW Harris County
Trump disputes Comey testimony on loyalty pledge, source says
Grocery store employee kills 3 coworkers, himself, police say
UK voters head to the polls amid tightened security
More News
Top Stories
Family believes body found near Eastex is missing man
Possible human remains found in NW Harris County
James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill
7 most memorable moments of James Comey's testimony
Astros' Dallas Keuchel placed on 10-day disabled list
James Comey timeline: From Clinton email scandal to Russia
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
Show More
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
8 things to do with your best friend in Houston
Houston bars open early for Comey watch parties
Violence erupts after rapper attacked on stage
Twitter users, blocked by Trump, cry censorship
More News
Top Video
Houston bars open early for Comey watch parties
Twitter users, blocked by Trump, cry censorship
Man attacked by shark in Florida
Hardworking teen gets 'Cinderella' prom surprise
More Video