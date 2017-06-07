NEWS

What we know about the man and deputy involved in deadly Denny's fight

Timeline of events of the deadly confrontation outside a Denny's restaurant (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As the pressure continues to grow for criminal charges in the deadly fight at Denny's, we're taking a look at those involved in the altercation.

John Hernandez died last week following an incident at the restaurant on May 28. Investigators said Hernandez was urinating outside the restaurant and that Terry Thompson had yelled at him to stop. A physical altercation ensued, and Deputy Chauna Thompson, who is Terry's wife, met him at the Denny's.

An autopsy confirmed Hernandez's death was a homicide.

Deputy Chauna Thompson was pulled from her patrol responsibilities and assigned to desk duty.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT CHAUNA AND TERRY THOMPSON:

PATERNITY LAWSUIT
A paternity suit was filed in 2000 while Terry Thompson was in the Navy.

BURGLARY CHARGE
Terry Thompson was convicted of burglary of a vehicle in 1998.

MARRIAGE
Chauna and Terry Thompson were married in Jan. 2001.

