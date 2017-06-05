NEWS

New eyewitness video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight

Vigil held for man killed otuside Denny's (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Attorneys have released new eyewitness video showing a close view of the deadly confrontation between a 24-year-old man and the husband of a Harris County Sheriff's deputy.

ABC13 obtained another piece of video Sunday that showed a different view of the fight and struggle from another eyewitness. They came forward after hearing John Hernandez died from his injuries. He was held down by the deputy's spouse, according to witnesses.

"He has this dude in a choke-hold and he cannot breathe," an eyewitness said.

The video is difficult for Hernandez's family to watch. On Sunday, they held a vigil at the Denny's restaurant in his memory. Despite heavy rain, people like Gilberto Garcia brought their families to call for justice and support the Hernandez family.

"It's not fair just because he's Mexican nobody helped him. It is because the other guy was married with the (deputy)," Garcia said.

RELATED: Deadly Denny's fight under investigation
EMBED More News Videos

Investigation into death of man after fight with deputy's husband



Susanna Santana, Hernandez's cousin, said the outpouring of support is touching.
"It feels good to be heard," Santana said.

Vigil-goers voiced their concerns about fairness involving the case.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy's spouse saw Hernandez urinating outside the restaurant and confronted him before the fight started.
State and federal authorities have been called in to help in the investigation before the district attorney decides whether to file charges.

"I think if it were the other way around, the guy would be arrested right there," Garcia added.

No arrests have been made.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsfightman injuredarrestvigilHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
NEWS
House Democrats: Trump administration blocking inquiries
London attack suspect identified as man in recent documentary about jihadis
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talks first 6 months
Houston family to visit man deported to El Salvador
More News
Top Stories
Disgruntled ex-employee kills 4, then himself
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talks first 6 months
Trump's terror tweets: Inside POTUS' view of terrorism
Heavy downpours possible today
Top performing public schools in the Houston area
Tickets for Manchester United game on sale Wednesday
Study: Giving birth after 40 puts women at greater risk
Show More
Social media helps 93-year-old bride-to-be find dress
Bird snatches Whataburger fry out of teen's mouth
New video shows different view of deadly Denny's fight
Do you know how to survive an active shooter situation?
Former Astros player saves woman from burning car
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Aftermath of 'terror incidents' in London
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
PHOTOS: Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off
More Photos