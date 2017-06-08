Flipped 18-wheeler spills Bud Light all over freeway

TEMPE, Arizona (KTRK) --Trouble was brewing Wednesday when an 18-wheeler carrying Bud Light overturned on an Arizona freeway.
The truck lost control and rolled over, dumping its load of thousands of beer cans across the roadway in Tempe.
Officials said the driver was hospitalized, but had non-life threatening injuries.
The crash caused a huge backup as you can imagine as drivers were rubbernecking to get a glance at the messy crash.
