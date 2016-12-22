A shopper in Maine is doing something we all dream of: getting back at a terrible parker.Matthew Mills of Biddeford, Maine, took the photo at a Walmart parking lot and posted it to Facebook with the caption, "This guy got a lesson in parking."In the photo, a car is clearly not just over the line, but straddling it. Mills told Eyewitness News the parking spots were designated for handicapped parking. The alleged "parking fail" was apparently enough to send someone over the edge. Mills said someone used the shopping carts to block in the car, but there could be more to this story."I was told it was an employee," said Mills. "It was icy and they (allegedly) slid into the spot this way and later found the carts arranged around their car.The post has since been liked and shared thousands of times.