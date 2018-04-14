Man charged with murder in shooting death of worker at construction site in east Harris County

Man charged in east Harris County construction site murder (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office has charged a 24-year-old man with capital murder in the shooting death of a man at an east Harris County construction site.

Kevin Shepherd has been arrested and is being held with no bond.

Sheriff's investigators say 51-year-old Glenn Wenzel, a supervisor for D.R. Horton, was conducting home inspections in the 15000 block of Pueblito Verde Way when he was confronted by two armed men who tried to rob him.

Investigators say Wenzel got into a physical altercation with one of the suspects when the other suspect pulled a gun and shot him.

D.R. Horton released the following statement:

"We are pleased to hear the suspect has been arrested and appreciate the swift efforts of local law enforcement. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Glenn's family and loved ones during this difficult time."
