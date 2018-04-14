The Harris County Sheriff's Office has charged a 24-year-old man with capital murder in the shooting death of a man at an east Harris County construction site.Kevin Shepherd has been arrested and is being held with no bond.Sheriff's investigators say 51-year-old Glenn Wenzel, a supervisor for D.R. Horton, was conducting home inspections in the 15000 block of Pueblito Verde Way when he was confronted by two armed men who tried to rob him.Investigators say Wenzel got into a physical altercation with one of the suspects when the other suspect pulled a gun and shot him.D.R. Horton released the following statement: