Headaches on the rise since Hurricane Harvey

If you're recovering from Hurricane Harvey and seem to be having more headaches, you're not alone.Dr. Julia Jones, a neurologist at Houston Methodist, says she has seen a spike in headaches among known sufferers. Jones thinks the spike is connected to the stress of having to rebuild and deal with other problems caused by Harvey.If you're suffering from headaches, there are things you can do to stave them off."The best thing to do is make sure you're eating regularly. Don't skip a meal and don't be late for a meal," she said. "Eat that breakfast bar because those patients get a headache. Sleep regularly; if you're sleeping in on Saturday, that can be a headache trigger."Jones also urges people to participate in cardiovascular exercise at least 35 minutes three times a week.