TEXAS NEWS

El Campo ISD tests students after Tuberculosis scare

EMBED </>More News Videos

A high school student may have exposed others to Tuberculosis in El Campo.

By
EL CAMPO, TX (KTRK) --
El Campo ISD will be testing students for Tuberculosis after a high school student possibly contracted the bacteria.

A letter was sent home to parents explaining the student was being treated, and that testing would begin for those possibly exposed today.

What is Tuberculosis?
TB is a bacteria that lives in the lungs. It begins as an infection, but if it's not treated, it can develop into a disease. This is a disease that can spread from close contact.

What are the symptoms of TB?
You might have Tuberculosis if you are experience any of the following, but it's important to get checked by your doctor:
  • Unexplained weight loss
  • No appetite
  • Night sweats
  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Feeling lethargic
  • Coughing
  • Chest pain


Doctors say TB is spread through the air, by breathing, speaking, even singing.

It settles in a person's lungs and then grows.

But, you cannot get TB by shaking hands with someone, sharing a drink or food, sharing a toothbrush, or kissing someone.

Kids are not being forced to be tested today, but the school is offering it.
Related Topics:
healthtuberculosistexas newschildren's healthhigh schoolEl Campo
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TEXAS NEWS
Man gets 30 years for helping plot Texas attack
Sneak peek at party inside River Oaks mansion
Source: VP Pence to attend Super Bowl 51 in Houston
230-pound shark visits SE Texas ahead of Super Bowl
More texas news
HEALTH & FITNESS
How to overcome melasma, aka 'pregnancy mask'
Forever Young: Elderly people who defy time
Toddler gets kidney transplant from parents' former classmate
Makeup tips to keep you looking young
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Fiery crash kills one as bystander saves man on Hwy 90
Sports agent among 178 arrested in trafficking sting
Squirrel vs. crow in battle over pizza slice
Man in HPD beating probe to face judge for murder
Deputies: 9 detained after stealing $12,000 in iPhones
Mom: Business 'saved the day' to help her son with autism
Man accused of killing family dog with a machete
Show More
Three arrested in undercover bust aimed at child predators
Senate confirms Sessions for attorney general
Masked suspect arrested after Magnolia school vandalism
Charles Oakley arrested, charged with assault after MSG altercation
Deputies search for missing man with Down syndrome
More News
Top Video
Fiery crash kills one as bystander saves man on Hwy 90
Much cooler today
Man in HPD beating probe to face judge for murder
Mom: Business 'saved the day' to help her son with autism
More Video