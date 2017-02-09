El Campo ISD tests students after Tuberculosis scare

Unexplained weight loss

No appetite

Night sweats

Fever

Chills

Feeling lethargic

Coughing

Chest pain

El Campo ISD will be testing students for Tuberculosis after a high school student possibly contracted the bacteria.A letter was sent home to parents explaining the student was being treated, and that testing would begin for those possibly exposed today.TB is a bacteria that lives in the lungs. It begins as an infection, but if it's not treated, it can develop into a disease. This is a disease that can spread from close contact.You might have Tuberculosis if you are experience any of the following, but it's important to get checked by your doctor:Doctors say TB is spread through the air, by breathing, speaking, even singing.It settles in a person's lungs and then grows.But, you cannot get TB by shaking hands with someone, sharing a drink or food, sharing a toothbrush, or kissing someone.Kids are not being forced to be tested today, but the school is offering it.