Funeral arrangements for Santa Fe High School shooting victims

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --As family, friends and the community mourn the victims' lost in the tragic shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18, information about the victims funeral arrangements are being released.
Sabika Sheikh
Thousands gathered Sunday afternoon to pay their respects to Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan. Her remains were scheduled to return to Pakistan Monday afternoon.
Aaron Kyle McLeod
Thursday, May 24
Hayes Funeral Home Chapel
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Cynthia Tisdale
A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The funeral service and burial will be Friday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visitation and funeral will both be located at the Bay Are Christian Church in League City.
