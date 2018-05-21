Funeral arrangements for Santa Fe High School shooting victims

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3499111" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family, friends recall Santa Fe HS shooting victims' optimism, humor

As family, friends and the community mourn the victims' lost in the tragic shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18, information about the victims funeral arrangements are being released.Thousands gathered Sunday afternoon to pay their respects to Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan. Her remains were scheduled to return to Pakistan Monday afternoon.Thursday, May 24Hayes Funeral Home ChapelVisitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.The funeral service and burial will be Friday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Visitation and funeral will both be located at the Bay Are Christian Church in League City.