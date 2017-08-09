HOUSE FIRE

Fire starts in garage and destroys Fort Bend Co. home

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire starts in garage and destroys Fort Bend Co. home (KTRK)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire at house on Ravenna Lane in the Cinco Ranch community Wednesday morning.

Initial reports were that a car exploded in the garage around 7:15 a.m.

Captain Chester Payne with Community Volunteer Fire Department told ABC 13, while it's clear the fire started in the garage, it's not clear if the family's car caught fire first, or something else in the garage sparked the flames.

Across the street, Karleene Skuchko heard popping.

"It sounded like a bird hitting my dining room window," Skuchko said. "Then, there was another pop. I said no, it can't be two birds."

Payne said the popping Skuchko heard, was likely windows or tires busting from the burning car.

"Just never know when a car is going to catch fire. If it's in the garage, it's worse than if it's not," Payne said.

"That's kind of scary because I put my car in a garage too," Skutchko said.

The family of four that lives in the home got out safely. But the house appears to be a total loss. Skutchko said her heart goes out to her neighbors.

"This is terrible. You lose everything, all your memories, everything you have, you've accumulated for so many years."

Firefighters had some trouble knocking down the fire on the two story home. Payne said flames in the attic kept reigniting. It took crews from several departments more than an hour to put out the fire.


Stay with Eyewitness News for developments. Follow on-scene reporter Courtney Fischer on Twitter for live updates.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
house fireFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSE FIRE
Firefighter treated for injury while battling house fire
Raging three-alarm fire destroys $1M home in Spring
Boy becomes honorary firefighter after saving baby sister
Veteran's 'dream home' destroyed by fire
More house fire
Top Stories
FBI search at former Trump campaign chairman's home
New details in alleged hookup app murder case
NOAA now predicting more active hurricane season
6-year-old witnesses shooting in NE Houston
WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for TX Gov. Mark White
More storms expected today but the flood watch is over
'Mommy!' Air Force MSgt. surprises kids in class
Tillerson on North Korea: No 'imminent threat'
Show More
Flea medication mix-up almost kills 2 cats
Police search for driver who hit motorcyclist on SW Fwy
Death for woman who left cousin to die in plastic box
Jackpot: No Mega Millions winner and Powerball tonight
Neighbors gripped with fear after pet bobcat escapes
More News
Top Video
Krispy Kreme creating solar eclipse-themed doughnut!
NOAA now predicting more active hurricane season
Flea medication mix-up almost kills 2 cats
Hey now! Jeffrey Tambor gets his Hollywood star
More Video