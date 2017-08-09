Fire starts in garage and destroys Fort Bend Co. home

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire at house on Ravenna Lane in the Cinco Ranch community Wednesday morning.
Initial reports were that a car exploded in the garage around 7:15 a.m.
Captain Chester Payne with Community Volunteer Fire Department told ABC 13, while it's clear the fire started in the garage, it's not clear if the family's car caught fire first, or something else in the garage sparked the flames.
Across the street, Karleene Skuchko heard popping.
"It sounded like a bird hitting my dining room window," Skuchko said. "Then, there was another pop. I said no, it can't be two birds."
Payne said the popping Skuchko heard, was likely windows or tires busting from the burning car.
"Just never know when a car is going to catch fire. If it's in the garage, it's worse than if it's not," Payne said.
"That's kind of scary because I put my car in a garage too," Skutchko said.
The family of four that lives in the home got out safely. But the house appears to be a total loss. Skutchko said her heart goes out to her neighbors.
"This is terrible. You lose everything, all your memories, everything you have, you've accumulated for so many years."
Firefighters had some trouble knocking down the fire on the two story home. Payne said flames in the attic kept reigniting. It took crews from several departments more than an hour to put out the fire.
Neighbor shot this video right after fire started. Everyone who lives here got out safely. #abc13 #breaking pic.twitter.com/xmjLqO8X8p— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 9, 2017
