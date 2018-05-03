'A good woman': Daughter mourns loss of mother brutally murdered by boyfriend at METRO bus stop

EMBED </>More Videos

Family reacts to arrest in mother's stabbing death at bus stop

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Carin Flowers says something about her mother's boyfriend concerned her.

The 57-year-old man is expected to be brought to the Harris County jail to eventually appear before a judge.

Family describes Debra Denise Flowers as the grandmother of 12 who loved to sing and dance.

"She loved zydeco music. She was crazy about animals," Douglas Hickman, Debra's grandson, said. "She was a God-fearing woman... all around a good woman."

Flowers was a woman who was getting her life back together, only to have it abruptly end in a violent way, her family says.

"That was too brutal. I know my mother is a fighter. She's always been a fighter. This is one fight she didn't win," Carin said.

RELATED: Boyfriend charged with murder, accused of stabbing girlfriend 15 times at METRO bus stop
EMBED More News Videos

Woman stabbed by her boyfriend 15 times at METRO bus stop.



Police say Herbert Hill stabbed Flowers, his girlfriend, 15 times to death early Thursday morning near a METRO bus stop on Broadway near Bellfort.

"Just something about him. He would stare. His eyes were red," Carin said while describing Hill. She says Hill must've snapped in a fit of rage before he killed her mother.

"It all makes sense now. It all makes sense. He was putting his hands on her. It all makes sense," Carin said.

After a candid conversation, it's clear that Flowers will be dearly missed.

Her daughter Carin says to hold on to your loved ones with everything you've got.

"Call your family members every day. Tell them you love them. If they need help, listen," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dead bodymetroHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Young Katy mother sues after alleged rape by Harris Co. jailer
Evacuations underway after Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii
Student warns about 'Juuling' trend in eye-opening video
Boyfriend charged, accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend 15 times
2 people shot after fight breaks out in Baytown
Woman shares how flesh-eating disease nearly killed her
Horses stolen from Cypress stable found at abandoned house
Spring ISD teacher's aide caught hitting student across head
Show More
Officer rescues baby girl trapped inside hot car for hours
Sex assault suspect caught on camera attacking woman
Twitter asks users to change passwords due to bug
Klein ISD police investigating claims of inappropriate relationship
Video shows officer kicking cuffed suspect in head
More News