Family reacts to arrest in mother's stabbing death at bus stop

Carin Flowers says something about her mother's boyfriend concerned her.The 57-year-old man is expected to be brought to the Harris County jail to eventually appear before a judge.Family describes Debra Denise Flowers as the grandmother of 12 who loved to sing and dance."She loved zydeco music. She was crazy about animals," Douglas Hickman, Debra's grandson, said. "She was a God-fearing woman... all around a good woman."Flowers was a woman who was getting her life back together, only to have it abruptly end in a violent way, her family says."That was too brutal. I know my mother is a fighter. She's always been a fighter. This is one fight she didn't win," Carin said.Police say Herbert Hill stabbed Flowers, his girlfriend, 15 times to death early Thursday morning near a METRO bus stop on Broadway near Bellfort."Just something about him. He would stare. His eyes were red," Carin said while describing Hill. She says Hill must've snapped in a fit of rage before he killed her mother."It all makes sense now. It all makes sense. He was putting his hands on her. It all makes sense," Carin said.After a candid conversation, it's clear that Flowers will be dearly missed.Her daughter Carin says to hold on to your loved ones with everything you've got."Call your family members every day. Tell them you love them. If they need help, listen," she said.