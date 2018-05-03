The boyfriend of a Houston mother has been charged in connection with her death, authorities said.Herbert Hill is charged with murder and accused of stabbing Debra Ann Flowers 15 times at the METRO bus stop in the 8400 block of Broadway near Bellfort.Flowers' body was found lying beside a concrete bench at the bus stop."That lady don't bother nobody," said neighbor Charmaine Brown. "Nobody bothers nobody around here. That's selfish. That's wrong. You don't take nobody's life like that."Flowers lived at the apartment complex across the street. Neighbors say she had just moved in a few weeks ago and lived with a man in the apartment."She was a lady that stayed to herself, going and coming, like I said, I'm sure going to work. She was quiet," said Dorothy Woodard, a neighbor.The murder took place sometime between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Thursday, at the bus stop in full view of residents and their children.Brown said, "That's something nobody wants to see. Broadway has to do better. This has got to stop."Andrew Barr with Houston police said, "She was found at the bus stop here by a couple of people who were coming out to go to work. She was found lying right in front of the bus stop."Police said Flowers was already dead when she was discovered. The murder happened in what is a busy area that typically sees a lot of foot traffic.Those who live nearby are worried for their kids and themselves."This could have been just a crazed maniac who came over here and felt like he needed to do something and kill this woman," said neighbor Dorla Sampson. "That could have been my child. Now if I called the police and said to them, 'There's a crazed maniac walking around here.' ... So how do you stop this?"