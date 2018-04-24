There has been an explosion at the Valero plant. As per Valero there is no need for a shelter plant. At the current time we have fire crews from the area and industry responding to the fire. No known casualties or injuries. Please continue to monitor. — City of Texas City (@CityofTexasCity) April 19, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3368575" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> EYEWITNESS VIDEO TAKEN FEET AWAY SHOWS THE FEROCITY OF THE FLAMES.

21st Century buses are being held due to the current Shelter in Place due to a refinery fire. We will release them as soon as we get the all clear. We will update when we can. — Texas City ISD (@TexasCityISD) April 19, 2018

The buses taking home the after schoolers from 21st Century are now rolling. There is no shelter in place in Texas City. — Texas City ISD (@TexasCityISD) April 19, 2018

A report found that a recent explosion and fire at a refinery along Texas' Gulf Coast released four types of unauthorized contaminants into the air.SkyEye13 showed the smoke that was visible from miles away.The Daily News reports that Valero Energy estimates its Texas City refinery emitted more than 5,000 pounds (2,270 kilograms) of alkylates, 13,700 pounds (6,200 kilograms) of carbon monoxide, 970 pounds (440 kilograms) of hydrogen fluoride and 12,000 pounds (5,400 kilograms) of particulate matter.The report also says the refinery released oxides of nitrogen and sulfur dioxide at rates exceeding the permitted amount.The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality received the report and is investigating the Thursday fire.The Galveston County Health District says it hadn't received fire-related health complaints as of Monday.Valero must submit a final report to the commission within two weeks.