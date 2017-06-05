SUMMER FUN

Beat the heat with free summer movies for the kids

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div><span class="caption-text">Where to catch free and discounted movies for the kids this summer.</span></div>
Where to watch free and discounted movies this summer
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Summer vacation is here which means parents will be looking for lots of activities to keep their kiddos busy during those lazy summer days. When the heat is really on, what's better than sitting in a cold movie theater?

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

Many local theaters are again offering free and discounted summer movies for kids this year. Here is a list of what you can expect at a theater near you.

Cinemark is offering the ten-week Summer Movie Clubhouse for kids at participating theaters. Each film is rated G or PG and costs $1 per movie or $5 for a pass to all 10 films. You will want to check your Cinemark theater for specific dates and times.

The movies include:
The Lego Batman Movie
The Iron Giant
Shrek the Third
Megamind
Goosebumps
Trolls
Sing
The Angry Birds Movie
The Secret Life of Pets
Hotel Transylvania 2

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema lets you pick your ticket price for its Kids Summer Camp. All summer, classic and family favorites are being shown for $1, $3 or $5 with all the proceeds going to local non-profit organizations. Most films are for ages 3 to 12.

The list of films by month include:

June
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Sing
Matilda
Zathura: A Space Adventure

July
The Iron Giant
Trolls
Muppets from Space
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie

August
Song of the Sea
Speed Racer
Jumanji
The Secret Life of Pets

The Regal Cinemas Summer Movie Express starts running June 6. Family friendly movies will play Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. for just $1. A portion of all the proceeds benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Check with your local theater for more details on specific dates and times for the shows. The films running during the nine week program include:

Kung Fu Panda 3
Ice Age: Collision Course
Trolls
Alvin and the Chipmucks: Chipwrecked
Monster Trucks
Penguins of Madagascar
Rio 2
The Boxtrolls
The Secret Life of Pets
Sing
Kubo and the Two Strings
Ratchet and Clank
The SpongeBob Movie Sponge Out of Water
The Adventures of Tintin
Happy Feet Two
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore
Storks
The Lego Batman Movie

Premiere Cinemas is offering free and $1 movies as part of its Summer Kids Fest. Below is a list of movies, times and dates for the participating theaters.

Pearland Premiere Cinema 6
Free shows Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Ice Age Collision Course
Horton Hears A Who!
The Croods
Penguins of Madagascar
Kung Fu Panda 3
Trolls
Alvin and the Chipmunks Road Chip
Shrek
The Peanuts Movie
Home

Premiere Cinema 7 Tomball
Free shows Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Ice Age Collision Course
Horton Hears A Who!
The Croods
Penguins of Madagascar
Kung Fu Panda 3
Trolls
Alvin and the Chipmunks Road Chip
Shrek
The Peanuts Movie
Home

Baytown Premiere Cinema 11
Free shows Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Ice Age Collision Course
Horton Hears A Who!
The Croods
Penguins of Madagascar
Kung Fu Panda 3
Trolls
Alvin and the Chipmunks Road Chip
Shrek
The Peanuts Movie
Home

Galveston Premiere Cinema 11
Free shows Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Ice Age Collision Course
Horton Hears A Who!
The Croods
Penguins of Madagascar
Kung Fu Panda 3
Trolls

Premiere Renaissance Theater at Greenspoint Mall
Free shows Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Ice Age Collision Course
Horton Hears A Who!
The Croods
Penguins of Madagascar
Kung Fu Panda 3
Trolls

Bryan Premiere Cinema + IMAX
$1 shows Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Ice Age Collision Course
Horton Hears A Who!
The Croods
Penguins of Madagascar
Kung Fu Panda 3
Trolls
Alvin and the Chipmunks Road Chip
Shrek
The Peanuts Movie

ShowBiz Cinemas offers 50-cent movies for its Summer Kids Club on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. The discounted shows start June 13 and run through the beginning of August.

Sing
The Secret Life of Pets
The Angry Birds Movie
Ice Age Collision Course
Kung Fu Panda 3
Trolls
Hotel Transylvania 2
Storks

The Children's Summer Series at the Studio Movie Grill gives families $1 movie options until September. You will want to check your local theater for specific dates and show times.

How to Train Your Dragon
Rio
Turbo
Trolls
Horton Hears A Who!
Kung Fu Panda 3
Shrek the Third
Madagascar
The Peanuts Movie
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Chicken Run
Home
Monsters vs. Aliens

RELATED: Summer of fun

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie theatermoviesentertainmentfree stufffamilysummer funHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SUMMER FUN
Get out and explore Houston at one of these fun events
SPONSORED: Summer Of Fun
Weee! Fun YMCA Camp Cullen activities
Facts and myths about suncreen
More summer fun
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
Must-see concerts in Houston this year
Former "Bachelorette" Trista Sutter suffers seizure in Croatia
Kathy Griffin: Trump 'broke me' after Twitter snafu
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Speeding car thief kills man in fiery crash in La Marque
Flash Flood Watch until 12 p.m.
New video shows different view of deadly Denny's fight
Crashed 18-wheeler closes Business Hwy 288 at FM 2004
94-year-old cancer survivor sets half-marathon record
Cosby's image as family man on the line at sex trial
Exploding barbecue pit burns four people at cookout
Show More
Arab nations cut ties with Qatar over terrorism support
Remainder of Free Press canceled after severe weather
High water leads to rescue calls across Houston
Former Astros player saves woman from burning car
Police search for shooter who killed teen
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Aftermath of 'terror incidents' in London
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
PHOTOS: Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off
More Photos