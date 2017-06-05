Beat the heat with free summer movies for the kids

Summer vacation is here which means parents will be looking for lots of activities to keep their kiddos busy during those lazy summer days. When the heat is really on, what's better than sitting in a cold movie theater?Many local theaters are again offering free and discounted summer movies for kids this year. Here is a list of what you can expect at a theater near you.is offering the ten-week Summer Movie Clubhouse for kids at participating theaters. Each film is rated G or PG and costs $1 per movie or $5 for a pass to all 10 films. You will want to check your Cinemark theater for specific dates and times.The Lego Batman MovieThe Iron GiantShrek the ThirdMegamindGoosebumpsTrollsSingThe Angry Birds MovieThe Secret Life of PetsHotel Transylvania 2lets you pick your ticket price for its Kids Summer Camp. All summer, classic and family favorites are being shown for $1, $3 or $5 with all the proceeds going to local non-profit organizations. Most films are for ages 3 to 12.The list of films by month include:The Pirates! Band of MisfitsSingMatildaZathura: A Space AdventureThe Iron GiantTrollsMuppets from SpaceThe Spongebob Squarepants MovieSong of the SeaSpeed RacerJumanjiThe Secret Life of PetsThestarts running June 6. Family friendly movies will play Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. for just $1. A portion of all the proceeds benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Check with your local theater for more details on specific dates and times for the shows. The films running during the nine week program include:Kung Fu Panda 3Ice Age: Collision CourseTrollsAlvin and the Chipmucks: ChipwreckedMonster TrucksPenguins of MadagascarRio 2The BoxtrollsThe Secret Life of PetsSingKubo and the Two StringsRatchet and ClankThe SpongeBob Movie Sponge Out of WaterThe Adventures of TintinHappy Feet TwoCats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty GaloreStorksThe Lego Batman Movieis offering free and $1 movies as part of its Summer Kids Fest. Below is a list of movies, times and dates for the participating theaters.Free shows Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.Ice Age Collision CourseHorton Hears A Who!The CroodsPenguins of MadagascarKung Fu Panda 3TrollsAlvin and the Chipmunks Road ChipShrekThe Peanuts MovieHomeFree shows Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.Ice Age Collision CourseHorton Hears A Who!The CroodsPenguins of MadagascarKung Fu Panda 3TrollsAlvin and the Chipmunks Road ChipShrekThe Peanuts MovieHomeFree shows Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.Ice Age Collision CourseHorton Hears A Who!The CroodsPenguins of MadagascarKung Fu Panda 3TrollsAlvin and the Chipmunks Road ChipShrekThe Peanuts MovieHomeFree shows Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.Ice Age Collision CourseHorton Hears A Who!The CroodsPenguins of MadagascarKung Fu Panda 3TrollsFree shows Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.Ice Age Collision CourseHorton Hears A Who!The CroodsPenguins of MadagascarKung Fu Panda 3Trolls$1 shows Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.Ice Age Collision CourseHorton Hears A Who!The CroodsPenguins of MadagascarKung Fu Panda 3TrollsAlvin and the Chipmunks Road ChipShrekThe Peanuts Movieoffers 50-cent movies for its Summer Kids Club on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. The discounted shows start June 13 and run through the beginning of August.SingThe Secret Life of PetsThe Angry Birds MovieIce Age Collision CourseKung Fu Panda 3TrollsHotel Transylvania 2StorksThegives families $1 movie options until September. You will want to check your local theater for specific dates and show times.How to Train Your DragonRioTurboTrollsHorton Hears A Who!Kung Fu Panda 3Shrek the ThirdMadagascarThe Peanuts MovieIce Age: Dawn of the DinosaursChicken RunHomeMonsters vs. Aliens