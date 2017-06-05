Beat the heat with free summer movies for the kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Summer vacation is here which means parents will be looking for lots of activities to keep their kiddos busy during those lazy summer days. When the heat is really on, what's better than sitting in a cold movie theater?
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.
Many local theaters are again offering free and discounted summer movies for kids this year. Here is a list of what you can expect at a theater near you.
Cinemark is offering the ten-week Summer Movie Clubhouse for kids at participating theaters. Each film is rated G or PG and costs $1 per movie or $5 for a pass to all 10 films. You will want to check your Cinemark theater for specific dates and times.
The movies include:
The Lego Batman Movie
The Iron Giant
Shrek the Third
Megamind
Goosebumps
Trolls
Sing
The Angry Birds Movie
The Secret Life of Pets
Hotel Transylvania 2
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema lets you pick your ticket price for its Kids Summer Camp. All summer, classic and family favorites are being shown for $1, $3 or $5 with all the proceeds going to local non-profit organizations. Most films are for ages 3 to 12.
The list of films by month include:
June
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Sing
Matilda
Zathura: A Space Adventure
July
The Iron Giant
Trolls
Muppets from Space
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
August
Song of the Sea
Speed Racer
Jumanji
The Secret Life of Pets
The Regal Cinemas Summer Movie Express starts running June 6. Family friendly movies will play Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. for just $1. A portion of all the proceeds benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Check with your local theater for more details on specific dates and times for the shows. The films running during the nine week program include:
Kung Fu Panda 3
Ice Age: Collision Course
Trolls
Alvin and the Chipmucks: Chipwrecked
Monster Trucks
Penguins of Madagascar
Rio 2
The Boxtrolls
The Secret Life of Pets
Sing
Kubo and the Two Strings
Ratchet and Clank
The SpongeBob Movie Sponge Out of Water
The Adventures of Tintin
Happy Feet Two
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore
Storks
The Lego Batman Movie
Premiere Cinemas is offering free and $1 movies as part of its Summer Kids Fest. Below is a list of movies, times and dates for the participating theaters.
Pearland Premiere Cinema 6
Free shows Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Ice Age Collision Course
Horton Hears A Who!
The Croods
Penguins of Madagascar
Kung Fu Panda 3
Trolls
Alvin and the Chipmunks Road Chip
Shrek
The Peanuts Movie
Home
Premiere Cinema 7 Tomball
Free shows Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Ice Age Collision Course
Horton Hears A Who!
The Croods
Penguins of Madagascar
Kung Fu Panda 3
Trolls
Alvin and the Chipmunks Road Chip
Shrek
The Peanuts Movie
Home
Baytown Premiere Cinema 11
Free shows Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Ice Age Collision Course
Horton Hears A Who!
The Croods
Penguins of Madagascar
Kung Fu Panda 3
Trolls
Alvin and the Chipmunks Road Chip
Shrek
The Peanuts Movie
Home
Galveston Premiere Cinema 11
Free shows Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Ice Age Collision Course
Horton Hears A Who!
The Croods
Penguins of Madagascar
Kung Fu Panda 3
Trolls
Premiere Renaissance Theater at Greenspoint Mall
Free shows Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Ice Age Collision Course
Horton Hears A Who!
The Croods
Penguins of Madagascar
Kung Fu Panda 3
Trolls
Bryan Premiere Cinema + IMAX
$1 shows Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Ice Age Collision Course
Horton Hears A Who!
The Croods
Penguins of Madagascar
Kung Fu Panda 3
Trolls
Alvin and the Chipmunks Road Chip
Shrek
The Peanuts Movie
ShowBiz Cinemas offers 50-cent movies for its Summer Kids Club on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. The discounted shows start June 13 and run through the beginning of August.
Sing
The Secret Life of Pets
The Angry Birds Movie
Ice Age Collision Course
Kung Fu Panda 3
Trolls
Hotel Transylvania 2
Storks
The Children's Summer Series at the Studio Movie Grill gives families $1 movie options until September. You will want to check your local theater for specific dates and show times.
How to Train Your Dragon
Rio
Turbo
Trolls
Horton Hears A Who!
Kung Fu Panda 3
Shrek the Third
Madagascar
The Peanuts Movie
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Chicken Run
Home
Monsters vs. Aliens
RELATED: Summer of fun