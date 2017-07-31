FORT BEND ISD

More than 600 George Bush HS students due for 2nd round of TB testing

More TB testing due for George Bush HS students (KTRK)

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
Close to 650 students and 27 faculty members are being ordered for a second round of testing in the midst of a tuberculosis scare at George Bush High School.

Last month, Fort Bend County health officials began testing at the school after an active case was found in May.

Officials are scheduling the second round of tests, which includes a blood draw, for Thursday.

In the first round, 11 people were identified with a positive blood test, indicating an infection with the bacteria that causes the illness. Officials advised a positive result doesn't necessarily mean the person is ill with active tuberculosis.

Students were informed by letter of the testing date. A second letter was sent to those who did not require the additional testing.

The first day of school in Fort Bend County ISD is scheduled for August 22.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

Health officials test students at George Bush High School for tuberculosis
600 students to be tested at George Bush High School for TB.

Officials: Active case of tuberculous found at George Bush HS, students will be tested

More than 600 students to be tested for tuberculous at George Bush High School, Tracy Clemons reports.

