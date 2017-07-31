HEALTH & FITNESS

Important facts: 5 things to know about tuberculosis

Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB) bacteria in a high magnification scanning electron micrograph (SEM) image (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, CDC, Janice Carr)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There are many misconceptions about tuberculosis that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hope to clear up.

Locally, testing for TB is underway at George Bush High School after an active case was discovered in May.


The CDC has listed five things you should know about the disease:

1. Anyone can get TB

2. TB is not a disease of the past
According to the CDC, 13 million people have latent tuberculosis. Those infected with latent TB cannot spread the infection to others.

3. TB can happen anywhere
Cases of tuberculosis have been found in all 50 states.

4. Latent TB infection can be treated
Proper treatment can prevent the development of TB disease.

5. Get tested if you are at risk of TB
For more information on testing procedures, visit the CDC's website.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
healthtuberculosisHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Transform your garage into an at-home gym
Health benefits of eating walnuts
Southwest gives 8-year-old support in cancer battle
FDA aims to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Raging three-alarm fire destroys $1M home in Spring
Grandmother kills home invasion suspect near Katy
White House communications director resigns
Astros acquire pitcher from Blue Jays
More TB testing due for George Bush HS students
Innocent man killed in carwash shootout
Manhunt for gunmen who shot U.S. tourist in Turks and Caicos
Lower humidity for Monday!
Show More
Tropical Storm Emily brings drenching rains to Florida
Airport worker punches passenger holding a baby
Twins' mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
Gold replica of lunar module stolen from museum
Officer buys diapers for mom who tried to steal them
More News
Photos
Resort-style VillaSport club opens in Cypress
Koozie shop in Channelview erupts in massive fire
Green Beret's father speaks about conviction of son's killer
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
More Photos