HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --There are many misconceptions about tuberculosis that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hope to clear up.
Locally, testing for TB is underway at George Bush High School after an active case was discovered in May.
The CDC has listed five things you should know about the disease:
1. Anyone can get TB
2. TB is not a disease of the past
According to the CDC, 13 million people have latent tuberculosis. Those infected with latent TB cannot spread the infection to others.
3. TB can happen anywhere
Cases of tuberculosis have been found in all 50 states.
4. Latent TB infection can be treated
Proper treatment can prevent the development of TB disease.
5. Get tested if you are at risk of TB
For more information on testing procedures, visit the CDC's website.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff