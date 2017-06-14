HEALTH & FITNESS

Officials: Active case of tuberculous found at George Bush HS, students will be tested

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 600 students to be tested for tuberculous at George Bush High School, Tracy Clemons reports. (KTRK)

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
There is an active case of tuberculosis on the George Bush High School campus, according to Fort Bend County Health and Human Services. Fort Bend County officials will conduct a routine public health inspection in the coming days.

Officials said those students who need to be tested will be notified by the school. There are 600 students and 27 teachers who will be tested, officials said. Blood tests will start on Monday at the high school.

According to officials, a letter will be sent to those families who have a student that needs to be tested and a different letter will be sent those who do not need to be tested. Those who are not considered to be at risk, but who would like a medical evaluation, should visit a physician or health department clinic.

Officials found out about the case May 30, but have not said if the active case is a student, teacher, or employee.

Symptoms of TB include persistent and productive cough lasting more than two weeks, fevers, night sweats, unexplained weight loss or coughing up blood.

Anyone with similar symptoms should visit a health care provider for further treatment.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthtuberculosishealthstudents
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Say it isn't so! French fries pose new health risk
Find Your Fit: Dance House Fitness
Texas still near last in mental health funding
Study: Mosquito spray could delay motor skills
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
10-month-old boy killed during shooting in SW Houston
Murder-for-hire suspect says he contacted ex for their kids
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 5 minutes of terror in Virginia
Several Texas lawmakers in the line of fire in Virginia shooting
Dog suffers injuries after abuse in Montgomery County
Houstonian among victims in violent Virginia shooting
Psychic hit by car says he didn't see it coming
Show More
Robbery suspect kills dog during home invasion
Paternity suit claims Denny's suspect had drug, anger issues
Residents say city chopped trees not on city property
Teen dies after being shot by twin brother
Rep. Scalise shot at congressional baseball practice
More News
Top Video
Murder-for-hire suspect says he contacted ex for their kids
Arizona home decorated completely with cats
The Menil Collection closing for renovation
Psychic hit by car says he didn't see it coming
More Video