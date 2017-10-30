HISD project turns storm-damaged doors into art

The doors of storm-damaged homes are being transformed into works of art thanks to a unique HISD project.Students from 25 Houston campuses are using doors to visually document how Harvey affected them, their school and their community.The fine arts initiative called "Project Adore" will be on display at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center from December 7-15.Then on December 18, the doors will become part of a traveling exhibition which will make stops at Hermann Park, Discovery Green and BBVA Compass Stadium.