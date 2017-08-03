CAR CRASH

Driver reportedly traveling 140 mph before crash on N Fwy feeder

Driver in critical condition after crashing while traveling at more than 100 mph.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A high-speed crash split a car into mangled pieces along the North Freeway near Airtex this morning.

The single-vehicle wreck happened just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the northbound feeder road.

Authorities say a Subaru was traveling northbound when the driver lost control, hit a median and then struck a traffic signal pole.

Investigators say the driver was going nearly 140 miles per hour at the time of the crash.



The car split into three pieces, with debris hitting another vehicle at the scene.

The driver was thrown into oncoming traffic.

The 21-year-old driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He is expected to survive. Deputies reported smelling alcohol at the scene.
